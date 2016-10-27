Jeremiah Knight Receives the Island Spirit Award

October 27, 2016 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently presented its Island Spirit Award for October 2016 to Jeremiah Knight of The City of Orange Beach.

Megan Smith, VP of Business Development for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, cited Knight's dedication to his job and the Orange Beach community. "Jeremiah's personality come across in his job as he literally "dances" through what could be deemed a boring job. He does it with a smile and such joy that everyone who sees him can't help but have the beginning of a great day".

The Island Spirit Award is presented monthly by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. It has been a tradition since the mid-1980's. The award was designed to give special recognition to individuals who make special contributions to the quality of life we enjoy in the Coastal Alabama region. Penny Groux chairs the Island Spirit Committee. Anyone can nominate a special individual for this honor. Nominations can be made online by visiting the Chamber's website at www.mygulfcoastchamber.com





