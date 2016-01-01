The OBA Community Website

Orange Beach City Council Meeting Agenda for Nov. 1st

XIII. New Business  
  Miscellaneous  
  1. Addition:  Approval of a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine (Off Premises Only) Liquor License Application for Bear Point Harbor, 5749 A Bay La Launch Avenue.  
  Resolutions  
  1. Resolution to declare Tasers and In-Car Cameras as surplus property and to donate to local Municipal Police Departments. (JF/dsm)  
  2. Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a professional services agreement with Safe Span LLC to perform safety inspections of Gulf Bay Rd culverts as required by ALDOT (KA)  
  3. Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a professional services agreement with McCollough Architecture for architectural design services (KA/KG)  
  4. Resolution Designating Depositories and Authorized Signatures on Bank Depositories (CM)  
  5. Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a professional services agreement with Burk-Kleinpeter for land surveying and engineering professional services (KA)  
  6. Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a task order with Burk-Kleinpeter for engineering design, permitting and construction engineering & inspection of the Canal Road widening from SR161 to Wilson Blvd (KA)  
  7. Resolution Distributing 2016 Excess Revenues to Prepay the Balance of the Centennial Bank Loan 2757527221 (CM)  
  8. Resolution authorizing the mayor to execute the renewal of the professional services agreement with Olsen Associates for Beach Maintenance and Monitoring Services. (PW)  
  9. Resolution to Pay an Additional One-Time Payment for Future Services (CM)  
  10. Resolution Establishing Costs for Health and Dental Insurance for Employees and Repealing Resolution No. 14-_____  (CM)  
  11. ADDITION: Resolution to approve Change Order #1 on Annual Street Resurfacing Bid. (TT)  
  Public Hearing  
  Ordinances  
  1. Second Reading - An Ordinance amending the City of Orange Beach, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 50, Article III, Business License Code. (CM)  
XIV. Public Comments/Community Discussion  
XV. Adjourn