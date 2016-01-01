|XIII.
|New Business
|Miscellaneous
|1.
|Addition: Approval of a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine (Off Premises Only) Liquor License Application for Bear Point Harbor, 5749 A Bay La Launch Avenue.
|Resolutions
|1.
|Resolution to declare Tasers and In-Car Cameras as surplus property and to donate to local Municipal Police Departments. (JF/dsm)
|2.
|Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a professional services agreement with Safe Span LLC to perform safety inspections of Gulf Bay Rd culverts as required by ALDOT (KA)
|3.
|Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a professional services agreement with McCollough Architecture for architectural design services (KA/KG)
|4.
|Resolution Designating Depositories and Authorized Signatures on Bank Depositories (CM)
|5.
|Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a professional services agreement with Burk-Kleinpeter for land surveying and engineering professional services (KA)
|6.
|Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a task order with Burk-Kleinpeter for engineering design, permitting and construction engineering & inspection of the Canal Road widening from SR161 to Wilson Blvd (KA)
|7.
|Resolution Distributing 2016 Excess Revenues to Prepay the Balance of the Centennial Bank Loan 2757527221 (CM)
|8.
|Resolution authorizing the mayor to execute the renewal of the professional services agreement with Olsen Associates for Beach Maintenance and Monitoring Services. (PW)
|9.
|Resolution to Pay an Additional One-Time Payment for Future Services (CM)
|10.
|Resolution Establishing Costs for Health and Dental Insurance for Employees and Repealing Resolution No. 14-_____ (CM)
|11.
|ADDITION: Resolution to approve Change Order #1 on Annual Street Resurfacing Bid. (TT)
|Public Hearing
|Ordinances
|1.
|Second Reading - An Ordinance amending the City of Orange Beach, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 50, Article III, Business License Code. (CM)
|XIV.
|Public Comments/Community Discussion
|XV.
|Adjourn
