Flora-Bama Hosting a Charity Fundraiser Dinner for Youth Reach Gulf Coast Featuring Special Guest Al & Lisa Robertson

October 29, 2016 - Perdido Key, FL (PKF) – Flora-Bama Yacht Club is pleased to partner with Youth-Reach Gulf Coast in making a difference in the lives of young men. As part of the 2nd annual golf tournament held at Craft Farms Golf Resort, the Flora-Bama Yacht Club will be hosting a dinner with special guest speakers Al & Lisa Robertson of A&E's Duck Dynasty.

Last year’s speaker, Willie Robertson said his father, once a promising NFL prospect, had lost his family, was wanted by the law and was close to death living in the woods when he found God. “I am thankful for the moment he came back and the message of Jesus found him,’’ he said. “I’ve learned not to give up on anybody, because somebody did not give up on my father. Our show is now on in 100 countries and impacts millions of people. If my father (did not find Jesus), that would not have happened. We would just be another statistic.’’

Often an alternative to jail, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast operates a full service, Christ-centered residential program for troubled, at risk delinquent young men between the ages of 18 and 21. It takes place on an 81-acre campus in rural Summerdale, Alabama. The program is designed to remold values, redirect lives, and lead the young men who come to us to a transformational relationship with Jesus Christ. Youth-Reach is a non-profit organization with 501c3 status with the Internal Revenue Service. “We are helping to transform lives through Jesus,” said Director Richard Crawford, himself a graduate of the Houston Youth-Reach. “Character building, good work ethic and leadership skills are high priority. We rely on the power of the Lord to change the lives of these young men.”

The festivities will be kicked off with the Flora-Bama Yacht Club Waterfront Dinner on Thursday, November 3rd. Tickets are $100/person and include an impeccable dinner prepared by Executive Chef Chris Sherrill and attendance for special guest speakers Al & Lisa Robertson. Check in is at 5pm with dinner being served at 5:30pm sharp. Limited tickets are available for this event. Friday, November 4th is the 2nd Annual Golf Tournament hosted at Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Tickets are $150/player or $500/Team (4 people). Entry fees include greens fees, golf cart, range balls, golf tees, dinner, door prizes, tournament prizes, closest to the pin, and longest drives. Registration will begin at 7am with a shotgun start at 8am. Raffle tickets are also available for $5 for a Kamadoe Joe Ceramic Grill. The winner will be drawn at the awards ceremony after the golf tournament and you do not have to be present to win.

Tickets for dinner, raffle, and golf tournament are available at www.yrgc.org or call 251-967-4809.