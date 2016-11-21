Benefit Concert and Live Auction at the Orange Beach Event Center

November 21, 2016 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - A benefit concert and live auction will be held in the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf , Orange Beach o n Feb. 16, 2017 . All proceeds go towards completing construction of Melissa's Place, an orphanage being built in Haiti for girls 5 to 16 years old. In addition to the music of The Coachmen , and Wojamm travelling here for this event, Gulf Coast locals Lisa Christian , Mac Walter and Shelby Brown (recently seen on The Voice ) will perform for the event.

During the intermission of this great benefit concert, a Live Auction will be held with proceeds also going to Melissa's Place.

Several local businesses are participating by contributing products and services and "experiences" to be included in the Live Auction. Items will include trip for 2 to Montana, 3 Night Beach Stay, Spa Packages, Private Gourmet Dinners and Golf Packages. Since the event (3:00pm - 6:00pm) takes place in the height of "Snowbird Season", the majority of our audience (expected attendance 950) will be the Michigan and Iowa Snowbird Clubs and it is expected to be a sellout.

Jerry Shelly, Director of the Melissa's Place Benefit Concert says, "During my last trip to Haiti, I met a Haitian priest who is doing some amazing work to help address the needs of the many orphaned children there. His name is Father Garry. In addition to being a full-time priest, he has built two orphanages and is working on a third. I visited the proposed site for the new one in 2014 and met the 15 girls, ages 5 to 16 who would be the first to live there. I agreed to do what I could to help him raise funds that he will need to provide the girls with a safe home and opportunity. He estimates the cost to build and furnish the facility to be $85,000, a modest amount by U.S. standards. The orphanage will be located in Georgette, a small hamlet about 35 miles east of Jeremy. Land for the site has been donated and the girls' home will be named after my daughter Melissa, who lost her life a decade ago in a tragic car accident. One of Melissa's friends has graciously agreed for her family's 501(c)(3) foundation to be used in connection with this benefit concert. Please help us reach our goal of $10,000 towards the completion of this greatly needed orphanage." Tax-deductible donations can be made to The Paul Meyer's Foundation and an official receipt will be provided for your records. Please make check payable to The Paul Meyers Foundation for Melissa's Place and mail to: 1845 Cedarwood Road, Birmingham, AL 35216.