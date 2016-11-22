Holiday Fun at the Flora-Bama

November 22, 2016- Perdido Key, FL (PKF) - The Flora-Bama might be the place you think about for fun in the sun — swimming in the salty Gulf, basking in warm rays, feeling the sand slip between your toes and sipping on their famous Bushwackers, but the Southern landmark offers plenty of cold-weather events to keep your calendar, and your Christmas season filled with joy.

THANKSGIVING POTLUCK - The first event of autumn is the Thanksgiving Potluck at 1pm to 3pm in the Flora-Bama tent on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Flora-Bama Yacht Club will provide delicious turkey and ham while guests are asked to come early and bring side dishes and desserts.

SANTA DROP - Saturday, Dec. 10 marks Santa’s 30th year to visit the Flora-Bama. The world’s most beloved character will skydive in from high above to land on the beach at noon. In the event of inclement weather, the jolly old man will arrive by fire truck. The free event begins at 11am with children’s arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, a bubble-wrap walk, sweet treats and goodie bags for the little ones. Mrs. Claus and the elves will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items for the Bay Area Food Bank and unwrapped children’s toys to the Toys For Tots program in exchange for a free drink card.

MAKE IT TO THE LINE RUN/WALK & 1 MILE FUN RUN– In it’s 29th year, takes place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10am for those who would like to add a little fun and fitness to the holidays. This rain or shine event will benefit the Secret Santa program providing a Merry Christmas to local families in need. Advanced registration is on Active.com and $25 until Dec. 1, $30 Dec. 1-16 and $35 on race day. Ages 9 and younger are free. Packet pick-up will be Dec. 16 from 4-7 pm and Dec. 17 from 8:30-9:30am at Flora-Bama.

CHRISTMAS POTLUCK – This traditional Flora-Bama event is Christmas day 1pm to 3pm in the tent. Guests to this free family friendly gathering are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. As usual, the Flora-Bama Ole River Bar & Grill to provide the ham and turkeys with all the fixins’!

NEW YEAR’S EVE – The party starts Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7pm with chef prepared all-you-can-eat buffet, party favors, koozies, champagne splits, breakfasts sandwiches and live music performances on three stages. Advanced tickets are available at Florabama.com and in the gift shop for $35 in advance. Tickets $40 if bought on Dec. 31 with 18-20 year olds paying an additional $10 at the door.

Across the street, Flora-Bama Yacht Club offers its’ special New Year’s Eve menu 4-9p (no reservations). Flora-Bama Ole River Bar and Grill will also feature a special menu, no cover and free champagne toast at midnight.

POLAR BEAR DIP – Kick off 2017 with the Bama’s Annual Polar Bear Dip Sunday, Jan. 1st in the Gulf behind the iconic bar. Thousands, many in outlandish attire, will gather to hit the beach at the crack of noon to celebrate the New Year. A traditional feast of black-eyed peas, cornbread, ham along with first beer or soda go to all of those who participate. Souvenir shirts and towels are available in the gift shop. An all day celebration will follow with live music, along with your favorite bowl games on over 75 big screen HD TV’s on both sides of the street.