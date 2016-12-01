Gulf Shores Local Qualifies for Senior PGA Championship

December 1, 2016 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - Rea Schuessler was one of thirty-five fellow PGA of America section qualifiers from throughout the United States to advance to the 78th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to be held May 25-28, 2017 at Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C., in Potomac Falls, VA. Founded in 1937, the prestigious Senior PGA Championship is the most historic major championship in senior golf with a list of winners including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Hale Irwin, Gary Player, and Sam Snead. Schuessler will be one of only 156 players from throughout the country competing for the infamous Albert S. Bourne Trophy and title of 2017 Senior PGA Champion. The tournament will consist of four rounds of stroke play with the first two broadcast on the Golf Channel and the final two championship rounds aired on NBC. Specific air times will be determined as the event draws closer with tee times generally running from early morning through mid-afternoon.

Schuessler’s path to the 2017 Senior PGA Championship began with qualification in the PGA of America Dixie Section earlier in the year. This allowed him to compete against 264 fellow PGA of America section qualifiers in November at the 28th Annual PGA Senior Professional Championship presented by Mercedes-Benz and GolfAdvisor in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Rea was one of the top 35 golfers at this event awarded advancement to the 78th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. He tied for 25th place with a score of 3 under par (285) from four rounds in which he shot 71, 72, 68, and 74 respectively.

Rea Schuessler lives in Gulf Shores where he is currently the Director of Instruction for Gulf Shores Golf Academy. He is an award-winning golf professional with accomplishments including two-time PGA Gulf Coast Chapter Teacher of the Year, four-time PGA Dixie Section Player of the Year, three-time PGA Dixie Section Senior Play of the Year, and two-time PGA Dixie Section Champion. He is a Professional Golf Association (PGA) Member with coaching certifications in Aimpoint Express, Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), Operation36 and US Kids Golf. Schuessler was named One of the Best Instructors in Alabama by Golf Digest Magazine. For more information on the78th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship visit www.pga.com. To learn more about the Gulf Shores Golf Academy visitwww.gulfshoresgolfacademy.com or contact Rea Schuessler directly at 251.978.1625 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .