Coast Guard Rescues Two People Near Fort Morgan

January 7, 2017 - Fort Morgan, AL (FMA) - The Coast Guard rescued two people from a vessel taking on water approximately 2 miles offshore Fort Morgan, Alabama, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 10:20 p.m. that a 24-foot pleasure craft with two people on board was taking on water approximately 2 miles offshore Fort Morgan.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island to assist the vessel.

The crew arrived on scene at 10:53 p.m. They recovered the two people and transported them to shore in Fort Morgan, Alabama, where they were picked up by a friend.