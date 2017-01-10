Let the good times roll with spring events on Alabama’s beaches

by Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

January 10, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL -(OBA) - Mardi Gras parades kick off event lineup from February through May

Mardi Gras, which originated across Mobile Bay in Mobile, Alabama, takes on a family-friendly vibe in Alabama’s beach destination as the Carnival season kicks off a dynamic spring event lineup. The following major events take place in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach from late February through May 2017:

Mystical Order of Mirams Mardi Gras Parade

Date: Feb. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Orange Beach; begins on Perdido Beach Boulevard at Wintzell’s Oyster House (24131 Perdido Beach Blvd.) and ends at Highway 161

Mystics of Pleasure Mardi Gras Parade

Date: Feb. 25

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Orange Beach; begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House (24131 Perdido Beach Blvd.) and ends at Perdido Dunes (27070 Perdido Beach Blvd.)

The Wharf Kid & Pet Mardi Gras Parade

Date: Feb. 27

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: The Wharf at Palm Plaza (23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach)

The Wharf Main Street Mardi Gras Float Parade

Date: Feb. 27

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Wharf (23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach)

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade

Date: Feb. 28

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Begins on Highway 59 at Clubhouse Drive and ends at the Gulf Shores Public Beach

LuLu’s Mardi Gras Boat Parade

Date: Feb. 28

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Begins on the Intracoastal Waterway at The Wharf (23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach) and ends at LuLu’s (200 E. 25th Ave., Gulf Shores)

Ballyhoo

Date: March 4

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Waterway Village (225 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores)

Website: GulfCoastArtsAlliance.com

Phone: 251-948-2627

Admission: Free

Details: Featuring fine art, live music, performing arts, petting zoo, local cuisine and more in Gulf Shores’ entertainment district

Festival of Art

Date: March 11-12

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Coastal Arts Center (26389 Canal Road, Orange Beach)

Website: OrangeBeachArtsFestival.com

Phone: 251-981-2787

Admission: Free

Details: More than 100 artists will present a variety of mediums during this juried art festival; event will also feature musical entertainment, live art demonstrations, kids art alley, food trucks and more; public parking will be located at The Wharf (23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach) with a shuttle running for $5 per person for all day service

C Spire Concert Series presents: Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Brett Young

Date: March 17-18

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Amphitheater at The Wharf (23325 Amphitheater Drive, Orange Beach)

Website: ALWharf.com/Amphitheater.php

Phone: 800-745-3000

Admission: $39.75-$79.75

Details: “Kick the Dust Up” with Luke Bryan as he presents the “Kill the Lights” tour with special guests Brett Eldredge and Brett Young

The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show

Date: March 23-26

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Wharf (23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach)

Website: WharfBoatShow.com

Phone: 850-348-1498

Admission: $10 for adults; free for children 12 and under

Details: Largest in-water boat show display along the upper Gulf Coast showcasing the latest offerings from Southeast boat manufacturers and dealers, including approximately 135 in-water vessels, more than 450 trailered boats on land as well as the hottest marine electronics, fishing tackle, engines and outdoor equipment

The Original German Sausage Festival

Date: March 25

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Elberta Town Park (13052 Main St., Elberta)

Website: ElbertaFire.com/Sausage- Festival

Email: 251-986-5805

Admission: Free

Details: German music, traditional German food (including 7,000 pounds of secret recipe sausage) and approximately 250 arts and crafts vendors; benefiting the Town of Elberta Fire Department

Spring Garrison Living History Day

Date: April 8

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Fort Morgan State Historic Site (110 State Highway 180, Gulf Shores)

Website: Fort-Morgan.org

Phone: 251-540-7127

Admission: $7 for adults; $5 for seniors (65 and up); $5 for students (over 12); $4 for children (6-12); free for children under 6 and active military or veterans with military ID; $18 for a family of four

Details: Historical interpreters will demonstrate drills troops would have practiced in 1861 during the Civil War; infantry and artillery demonstrations will take place throughout the day

Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

Date: April 15

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterway Village (225 E. 24th Ave., Gulf Shores)

Website: GulfCoastArtsAlliance.com/ Zydeco-and-Crawfish-Festival

Phone: 251-968-1172

Admission: Free for festival

Details: Devour lip-smacking crawfish while dancing along with some of the South’s best zydeco bands and exploring dozens of arts and crafts vendors; children’s activities, crawfish races, 80-foot shrimp boat, 5K and 1-mile fun run and more

Interstate Mullet Toss and Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party

Date: April 28-30

Location: Flora-Bama (17401 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola)

Website: FloraBama.com

Phone: 850-492-0611

Admission: $15 to toss mullet (includes t-shirt); cover is $10 for adults 21 and up and $15 for ages 13-20 (only 21 and up after 6 p.m.)

Details: Mullet Toss competition entails tossing a mullet (fish) from a 10-foot circle from Florida into Alabama; multiple age categories for children and adults; celebrities tossing at noon each day; live music, food and other fun activities; benefiting local youth charities, including the local school education and prevention program from the Community Drug & Alcohol Council, Inc.

Bama Coast Cruise

Date: April 28-29

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Wharf (23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach)

Website: BamaCoastCruise.com

Phone: 251-224-1000

Admission: Free

Details: Classic cars lining Main Street at The Wharf with vendors, music, door prizes, cash drawings, grand prize giveaway car and more

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival

Date: May 5-6

Time: 2-10 p.m.

Location: 18507 U.S. 98, Foley

Website: GulfCoastBalloonFestival.com

Phone: 251-943-5590

Admission: Free

Details: More than 30 hot air balloonists from across the country will color the sky; activities include balloon glows each night, entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors and the Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dog Show at various times

NCAA National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship

Date: May 5-7

Location: Gulf Shores Public Beach (101 Gulf Shores Parkway)

Website: NCAA.com/Championships/Beach- Volleyball/NC

Admission: TBA (tickets go on sale in March)

Details: Cheer on the best women’s collegiate beach volleyball teams in the country during the second year of this NCAA-sanctioned championship; youth and adult tournaments and clinics will also be taking place throughout the weekend

Orange Beach Billfish Classic

Date: May 17-21

Location: The Wharf Marina (4830 Main St., Orange Beach)

Website: OrangeBeachBillfishClassic.com

Phone: 251-402-8190

Registration: OrangeBeachBillfishClassic.com ; weigh-in viewing free to the public

Details: Part of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series, which consists of five high-profile tournaments in the Gulf of Mexico

Hangout Music Festival

Date: May 19-21

Location: Gulf Shores Public Beach at The Hangout (101 E. Beach Blvd.)

Website: HangoutMusicFest.com

Admission: $289 for general admission; $1099 for VIP; $1599 for Super VIP; $50 for Thursday Kickoff party at The Hangout

Details: Major acts include Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Weezer and DJ Snake for a weekend of music across multiple stages on the beach



