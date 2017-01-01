December Island Spirit Awarded to Linda Shelby of Beach Express

by The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber

January 10, 2016 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently presented its Island Spirit Award for December 2016 to Linda Shelby of the Beach Express.

Megan Smith, VP of Business Development for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, cited Shelby's dedication to her job and the Coastal Alabama area. The person who nominated Ms. Shelby had this to say about her, "She is a ray of sunshine!

Always smiling, happy and pleasant! She greets our visitors with a smile and a very sincere "have a great day!" She even makes sure our furry friends get a treat".