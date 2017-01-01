December Island Spirit Awarded to Linda Shelby of Beach Express

by The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber
January 10, 2016 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently presented its Island Spirit Award for December 2016 to Linda Shelby of the Beach Express.
Megan Smith, VP of Business Development for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, cited Shelby's dedication to her job and the Coastal Alabama area. The person who nominated Ms. Shelby had this to say about her, "She is a ray of sunshine!
Always smiling, happy and pleasant! She greets our visitors with a smile and a very sincere "have a great day!" She even makes sure our furry friends get a treat".
The Island Spirit Award is presented monthly by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. It has been a tradition since the mid-1980's. The award was designed to give special recognition to individuals who make special contributions to the quality of life we enjoy in the Coastal Alabama region. Penny Groux chairs the Island Spirit Committee. Anyone can nominate a special individual for this honor. Nominations can be made online by visiting the Chamber's website at www.mygulfcoastchamber.com.