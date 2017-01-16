Christina Christian's Debut Album "Silent Sea" Feb. 10th

January 16, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Christina Christian along with her producer, Justin Sable Fobes are proud to present Christina’s Single Release “Quirky Little Thing” campaign party on Friday, February 10th from 8:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M. The “Silent Sea” Pre-Order Campaign Party takes place at The Hot Spot Music and Grub located at the Wharf in Orange Beach, AL at 4780 Wharf Parkway.

Americana/Country Artist, singer, songwriter Christina Christian and veteran Gulf Coast musicians join together on “Silent Sea” to produce ballads, a witty song about modern life, a sweet melody on mandolin and guitar, a jazzy R&B number, and then reaches deep for a soulful expression of values in a troubled world. She tops it all with her new single “Quirky Little Thing”. Christina’s all original and skillfully developed sounds blend into a seamless flow of powerful lyrics and modern but traditional sounds. Her debut album “Silent Sea” is due out this Spring of 2017. One fan said, “It's music from the heart that hits you right between the eyes.”

For more than six years, Christina Christian, a gifted 24-year-old Alabama native, has brought audiences listening pleasure on festival stages and venues throughout AL, LA, MS, GA, TN and FL. Her audiences have enjoyed original music and talented performances at the world famous Flora-Bama Lounge, Vinyl Music Hall, Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival, Horse Pens 40, Moonlight on the Mountain, The Listening Room, Veet’s Bar and Grill, Eighth and Rail, and Clovedale Theatre in AL.

"Silent Sea" is Christina Christian’s debut album featuring twelve of her original songs.

Not only is the album important to Christina but also to her family of co-writers and close friends. Christina, with her longtime songwriter friend Taylor Craven and fiancé, Nick Biebricher, have been a writing trio for the past 4 years and have together penned four songs on the album. Currently Christina has logged over 800 live shows and written and co-written over 100 songs. Hearing these songs come to life will be a dream come true for the entire team. Christina Christian will be making waves soon enough!