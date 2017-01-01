Poarch Band of Creek Indians Unveil New Tourist Destination

The complex is projected to bring 1 million new visitors to Alabama a year and features an amusement park, a Marriott Hotel and is in close proximity to the new Foley Sports Complex.

November 2, 2016 - Foley, AL (FA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians today unveiled detailed plans for its first-class, family-friendly tourist destination currently under construction near Alabama's most popular beaches.

The development's name, Owa , means "big water" in the Muscogee Creek language. Owa "big water" refers to the 14-acre lake at the center of the unique project that features a themed amusement park, a 150-room Marriott Town Place Suites hotel, and a wide selection of restaurant and shopping opportunities.

Stephanie A. Bryan, Poarch Creek's Tribal Chair and CEO noted, "As a Tribe, we have worked hard to ensure that our businesses bring revenue and jobs into the State and add to the quality of life in the rural communities where they are located. Owa is being built in this tradition, and we are very excited to be both neighbors and partners with the City of Foley in bringing economic development to this area."

When completed, the Owa development will generate close to 3,500 jobs (both direct and indirect) and will boost tourist spending in South Alabama by 7%. That increase in spending is expected to increase Baldwin County's economic output by close to $250 million.

The 520-acre Owa development is adjacent to the City of Foley's $40 million sports tourism complex which features 16 state-of-the-art outdoor fields and a 90,000 square foot indoor events center that is slated to open in the summer of 2017. The two projects will provide a seamless experience for "sport families" who travel to the area specifically for tournaments, but who will avail themselves of opportunities offered by Owa to entertain the entire family.

"For every visitor, Owa will provide a top-notch experience," said Tim Martin, President of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority, the Tribe's business entity charged with developing the property. He continued, "It is an added benefit that families who come to Foley for sporting events will also have all of Owa's offerings available to them. We believe that this is a winning combination that will have families coming back to Alabama for years to come."

Owa, located just off the Foley Beach Express and County Road 20, is just 9 miles from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. While that area of the State already hosts 6.2 million each year, Owa is expected to bring in an additional 1 million visitors annually.

Foley's Mayor John Koniar added, "No place can beat Alabama's Gulf beaches for their natural beauty. We are happy to offer visitors to our area a one stop, family-friendly destination that is near the beach but will provide another option, for not only overnight visitors, but those looking for a day trip getaway."

Owa's design celebrates its rural roots. The complex will have the feel of a small Southern town that evolves through time with distinct districts such as the Warehouse District, Downtown District, and Amusement Park.

Phase One of Owa, which includes the 150-room hotel, retail and dining spaces, amusement park and lake will open Summer 2017. Future plans call for a waterpark, additional hotels, a condominium complex and a resort level RV park. When complete, total investment in the development will top $500 million.

Broadcast quality video of the project and more information about Owa will be available after 6 PM CST at: http://pci-nsn.gov/foley

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Members of the Tribe have lived together for almost 200 years in and around their reservation in Poarch, Alabama. The only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws.

A vital force in the economy of Alabama the Poarch Creek Tribal Government and its enterprises employ more than 3,500 residents in the State of Alabama. Those include three Wind Creek Hospitality resorts (Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore, Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Wetumpka and Wind Creek Montgomery) as well as Muskogee Technology, the Muskogee Inn located in Atmore, a TownPlace Suites at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, and a racetrack in Mobile.

For more info visit: http://pci-nsn.gov/foley