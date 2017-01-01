Orange Beach Offers New Luxury Apartment Living

November 7, 2016 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) -Sandy Shores Village Luxury Apartments, Orange Beach recently held 2 Official Ribbon Cuttings last month, with the Perdido Key Area Chamber and the Coastal Alabama Chamber. Opening their doors just a few short months ago, Sandy Shores Village offers luxury apartment living just minutes from the beautiful white sandy beaches in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Sandy Shores is owned and managed by The Fortis Company, a family partnership investing in and building America’s luxury communities. The company’s primary focus is on capital investment designed to improve the living experience of residents in apartment communities in the South and Southwest. Owners Jeff and Tammie say, “We choose to invest in projects, and companies which improve lives, promote community and create jobs. We're also developers and owners of commercial/industrial buildings that serve small businesses. We are also in the process of building a new apartment community project in Saraland, Alabama.”

Sandy Shores Village is a beach lifestyle community that features upgraded open floor plans, extra storage, and oversized rooms. The quaint community feel with lush, tropical landscaping, and an inviting pool area offer the ultimate in the Orange Beach lifestyle. The 2 or 3-bedroom luxury apartments are located off Canal Road, just West of Cosmo’s. All apartments range from 1170-1370 square feet and come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Upgraded finishes include beautiful plank wood floors, custom cabinets and lighting. Residents also enjoy a beautiful Pool with outdoor kitchen.

The Fortis Company is proud to be a part of the local community and looks forward to contributing to a sustained business environment in Coastal Alabama and along the Gulf Coast for many years to come.