Second Annual Japan U.S. Military Program Event Celebrated Ties Between the U.S. and Japan

November 15, 2016 – Pensacola NAS - Honoring past and present service members, families and government civilians who have served in Japan, the second annual Japan U.S. Military Program (JUMP) event held recently at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola celebrated the solid alliance between the U.S. and Japan.

The event was sponsored by the Consulate General of Japan in Miami along with Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA, the National Association of Japan-America Societies, the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Council and the Japan-America Society of Northwest Florida.

Following the remarks by Captain Mark A. Truluck, USN, Commanding Officer, Naval Aviation School Command, Admiral Patrick Walsh, former Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, talked about how US Armed Forces provided assistance in the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.

In his keynote speech, Consul General Ken Okaniwa said, “the U.S. service members and civilians stationed in Japan play a crucial role in the alliance. We are so lucky to have many such people who come back to the US and continue to promote our friendship. Let me take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to all those who have been stationed in Japan.”

The event included a Japanese Taiko drumming performance in the Blue Angels Atrium followed by a reception on the USS Cabot flight deck.

A collaborative effort between Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA, the Embassy of Japan in the United States and the National Association of Japan-America Societies, JUMP was launched in April 2015.