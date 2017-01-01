SBCT’s Elf The Musical opens Dec. 2

November 29, 2016 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will present Elf The Musical Dec. 2- 3 & Dec. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 4 & Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The play is the first of three Young Artist Series (YAS) plays for the 2016-2017 season, and the director is Jan Hinnen. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.

The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. We will have an ugly Christmas sweater contest at each show and a Santa during intermission who will be available for pictures. ($5 donation requested.)

Tickets are only $10 for adults, $5 for students and go on sale Monday Nov 28th.South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.