Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Grant to Local School

December 1, 2016 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - In recognition of strong support to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, based in Goodlettsville Tennessee, through in-store collections at check-out at Dollar General stores in Gulf Shores, the organization recently awarded $5,000 to Gulf Shores Elementary to support the school’s literacy and education efforts. December 1, 2016 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - In recognition of strong support to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, based in Goodlettsville Tennessee, through in-store collections at check-out at Dollar General stores in Gulf Shores, the organization recently awarded $5,000 to Gulf Shores Elementary to support the school’s literacy and education efforts.

“We are proud to support Gulf Shores Elementary School’s literacy initiatives,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “We are grateful for the local community’s support of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and hope this grant has a meaningful impact.”

Every day, customers support the mission work of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation by donating their spare change in donation containers located near the cash registers at Dollar General stores. These donations are helping individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a high school equivalency diploma or English proficiency.

Dollar General’s commitment to literacy is an integral part of the company’s culture. Co-founder J.L. Turner only received a third grade education. Through hard work and perseverance, Mr. Turner was able to overcome tremendous odds and launch a successful business. In honor of his legacy, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in 1993. Since its inception, more than $127 million has been awarded, impacting over 7.9 million people’s lives. The Foundation provides funding to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries dedicated to the advancement of literacy for adults, families and youth.

Customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or earn their high school equivalency diploma can pick up a brochure at Dollar General’s cash registers with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, please visit www.DGLiteracy.org

About Dollar General Corporation