National Weather Service Statement about January 2nd Storms

January 3, 2016 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Below is the information statement from the National Weater Service in Mobile for yesterday's storms.

OVERVIEW: The National Weather Service in Mobile conducted a survey of the damage in Gulf Shores produced by a severe thunderstorm on the afternoon of January 2nd, 2017. The survey focused on the area of greatest damage south of Fort Morgan Road along the Highway 59 corridor south to Highway 182. Below is detailed information regarding the area surveyed.

Gulf Shores Thunderstorm Wind Event...

Peak Wind: 70-80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1 mile

Path Width /maximum/: 650 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 1

Start Date: January 2nd, 2017

Start Time: 2:47 pm CST

Start Location: Near intersection of Hwy 59 & Hwy 182

End Date: January 2nd, 2017

End Time: 2:48 pm CST

End Location: Just East of Hwy 59 & South of Hwy 180

Survey summary: A severe thunderstorm moved across Gulf Shores and produced a corridor of significant wind damage from near the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 182 north and east to just east of Highway 59 and south of Fort Morgan road (Highway 180).



All damage surveyed was blown from a southwest to northeast direction, indicative of straight line wind damage. The corridor of greatest damage occurred around 300 to 350 yards on either side of Highway 59. Numerous trees were uprooted and had significant large branches broken off. A few homes were damaged by the fallen trees along West 12th and 13th Avenues and a few homes suffered shingle damage. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo experienced significant tree damage and damage to fencing and animal enclosures. Fortunately, all of the animals survived. Roofing material was blown off of a few commercial buildings near the zoo and also south close to Highway 182. Outside of this main corridor of damage, sporadic straight line wind damage was observed and reported across Gulf Shores, Bon Secour, and Orange Beach. There was one minor injury when a sunroom collapsed onto an elderly woman. She was quickly rescued and suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The National Weather Service in Mobile would like to thank the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, the City of Gulf Shores, and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo for their assistance today.

Note:The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in

NWS Storm Data.

