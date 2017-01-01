Upcoming classes at The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach

Draw, Paint, and Collage Your Pet!

This two- day class will show you how to use and reuse the same drawing. We will draw, then add color to a copy of your drawing and finally make an abstract collage of your own pet. This is a fast paced class where many skills will be learned, yet little or no artistic skills are needed to enroll. Students must bring a clear color photo of their pet’s head and a 5 x 7 enlarged black and white photo copy of this same photo. Dog/ Cat photos will be provided if you do not have a photo. Students should also bring a scissors. Beginner to Advanced - Held at the Community Center

Thursday, February 2 and 3

9:30-3:30

$100 plus class supply fee of $15

Craft meets Fine Art

Instructor Theresa Mirabile

Every person has a particular mark that is their own. Learn to simplify and design your own personal stencils. This fast-paced class will have participants learning how to make different abstract backgrounds, using complementary colors and the stencils that were made in class, each participant will leave with one canvas painting, and the ability to create others at home. Any specialized tools we use are the participant’s to keep for private use. Beginner to Advanced - Held at the Community Center

Friday, January 27

9:30-3:30

$75 plus class supply fee of $10