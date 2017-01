Mardi Gras Road Closures in Orange Beach

January 11, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The City of Orange Beach will be closing Highway 182 (Perdido Beach Boulevard) within the city limits of Orange Beach, Alabama to vehicular traffic on Friday, February 24, 2017, and Saturday, February 25, 2017, from as early as 5:00 P.M. until as late as 8:30 P.M. and again on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, from as early as 1:30 P.M. until as late as 4:00 P.M. for Mardi Gras parades.