46th Annual National Shrimp Festival Announces Poster Contest

This contest is an tradition and the winning artist receives a cash award of $1,000. The poster becomes the property of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and is used as the official artwork for the 46th Annual National Shrimp Festival merchandise at the event.

Artwork submitted must incorporate certain themes in order to be eligible for judging. Artwork criteria and contest rules may be found at the Shrimp Festival's official website at www.myshrimpfest.com. Entries must be submitted to the Chamber office at 3150 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542.

Deadline to submit artwork is Monday, March 6, 2017.