Early Morning Fire at the Orange Beach Baptist Church

January 31, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - A structure fire broke out this morning around 5:22 am at the Orange Beach Baptist Church. Fire crews from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley and Escambia County Florida are on the scene.

While Canal Road is open, traffic is backed up. Expect about an hour delay if you're traveling on Canal Road.

More details as they become available...

Photo by Vince Lucido

Facebook video from WKRG & Pat Peterson