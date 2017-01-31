Structure fire at First Baptist Church Orange Beach began around 5:22 am. Due to fire hoses across Canal Road, traffic is still delayed pic.twitter.com/QIF42xQfw6— Ken Grimes (@CityOB) January 31, 2017
The OBA Community Website
Covering the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast (AFGC)tm since 2006!
Early Morning Fire at the Orange Beach Baptist Church
January 31, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - A structure fire broke out this morning around 5:22 am at the Orange Beach Baptist Church. Fire crews from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley and Escambia County Florida are on the scene.
While Canal Road is open, traffic is backed up. Expect about an hour delay if you're traveling on Canal Road.
More details as they become available...
Photo by Vince Lucido
Facebook video from WKRG & Pat Peterson