Foley Set to Host Thousands for Hoyt Archery Pro/Am

February 1, 2017 - Foley, AL (FA) - This month thousands from all over the country will be descending on Foley, Alabama for the Hoyt Archery Pro/Am. A stop on the McKenzie Archery Shooters Association (ASA) Pro/Am Tour, the competition will likely bring more than 2,000 participants with an economic impact of more than a million dollars.

Thousands of participants, sponsors, spectators and supporters, are expected to head to Foley for the tournament running February 16- 19. Foley Sports Tourism, in partnership with the Graham Creek Nature Preserve, will have 14 competitive ranges, a practice range, and a known distance range to accommodate an event list that includes pro and novice competitions, team shoots and coaching clinics. Mike Tyrell, President of the ASA, said they are expecting an even larger turnout than last year’s 1,950 participants and the area can experience more than a million dollars in economic impact.

Tyrell said the ASA was looking forward to heading back to Foley for the second year.

“Foley has the perfect combination of site facilities, accommodations, community spirit and an exceptionally talented and dedicated Sports Commission that is committed to working with us.”

According to Leslie Gahagan, Environmental Manager for the City of Foley and Manager of the Graham Creek Nature Preserve, the impact goes beyond just this event.

“It’s exciting to see more and more people come out to the Preserve and enjoy what Foley has to offer,” Gahagan said, “This year, as part of hosting the event, we will be receiving an archery range of 3D targets that will provide an opportunity for scheduled 3D archery practice year round. This should add another amenity, allowing even more people to enjoy Graham Creek whether to hike, play disc golf, bird watch, kayak, or archery shoot.”

While this is only the second time Foley will have hosted the tournament, the city’s already gaining a reputation within the archery industry. Later in the year, the USA Archery Collegiate 3D Championships will also be hosted by Foley Sports Tourism.

Those looking to enter the Hoyt Archery Pro/Am can register online at the ASA website at www.asaarchery.com. For more information on this event or any of the Foley Sports Tourism events, visit our website at www.foleysportstourism.com