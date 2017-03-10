Prescribed Burn Planned at Gulf State Park

February 2, 2017 - Gulf State Park (GSP) - A prescribed burn is planned in two locations within Gulf State Park between February 1 and March 10, 2017 – weather permitting. The prescribed burn is part of a forest management plan associated with longleaf pine restoration, wildfire fuel reduction and invasive species control.

The burn sites include 84 acres on the park’s east boundary and 40 acres north of the campground. The larger zone is part of an area managed for pitcher plants and remnant longleaf pine.

Funding for the prescribed burns is provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through qualified outer continental shelf oil and gas revenue and the Department of the Interior through the Coastal Impact Assistance Program. The burns enable the Alabama State Parks Division to better manage the park’s forest resources in the future.

Every effort will be made to ensure safety and proper smoke management during the burns. This project is in compliance with a permit from the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Prescribed fire is an effective way to reduce wildfire risk, reduce fuel loads, enhance wildlife habitat and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem. This is especially important in the south Alabama coastal region due to a longer growing season and vegetation type.