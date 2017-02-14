Orange Beach Seafood Festival Celebrates 25th - February 18

February 14, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The 2017 Orange Beach Seafood Festival is shaping up to be the biggest and best ever! Last year’s event saw a record crowd of around 15,000 people.

The Main Street at The Wharf location offers the perfect venue for the festival. Unlimited parking and access, space for a large Car Show and a great area for the Kids Zone have meant the festival can offer more for visitors to enjoy. Lee Rogers, Sports Association President noted, “we’ll have over 90 arts and crafts vendors, an expanded Car Show, eight food booths and entertainment from of our areas best performers...David Jones at 9:30 am, The Voice finalist Shelby Brown at 11:45 am, followed by Savannah Litton at 1:30 pm. There’s truly something for everyone”.

The festival is the major fundraising event for the Orange Beach Sports Association and supports youth sports related activities in Orange Beach. Proceeds from the event are used to purchase uniforms, equipment, insurance and also pay officials for youth t-ball, baseball and softball programs.

Arts & Crafts vendors will be selling an assortment of wares including jewelry, pottery, metal items, candles, textile arts, etc. The car show has been growing each year and depending on weather could attract near 100 vehicles for festival goers to view.

Cars can sign up the morning of the event. A Kids Zone will feature Monster Water Balls & Bungees, face painting, activities and games, snow cones and more. There’s also a huge silent auction that is always a big hit with festival goers. At press time food booths included Cosmo’s Restaurant, The Hot Spot, Soul Truckin Good, Shipp’s Harbour Grill, Bleus Burger, MoJo’s Seafood & Chicken and Three Guys & At Kettle, Kettle Corn.

There is no admission charge to the event and with unlimited parking, everyone should be able to attend. Festival – Saturday, February 18, 10 am – 4 pm – Main Street @ The Wharf, off Canal Road, Orange Beach, Alabama