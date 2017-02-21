February 21, 2017 - Perdido Key, FL (PKF) - The 8th annual Perdido Key Wine & Art Festival will be held at Villagio Town Center (13700 Perdido Key Drive) April 21-23, 2017. The festival is being co-produced by Perdido Key Events and its original host the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored in part by The Meridian & Vista Del Mar. Guests will have the chance to taste a variety of wines from different regions while enjoying local cuisine, music and arts.

On both Friday and Saturday nights, April 21st and 22nd, from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, we are bringing back the ever-popular “Taste of Perdido” for those wishing to enjoy a signature dish from local restaurants paired with an ideal wine. This classic Perdido event has sold out the past few years and by popular demand, a second night has been added. We anticipate having 6-8 local restaurants each night. Each day of the festival we will award a People's Choice Winner for Taste of Perdido. New this year, our event is an official qualifier for the World Food Championships! The winner of each of the three People's Choice contests are automatically qualified to enter the World Food Championships in November. There is no fee to enter our Taste of Perdido, and each of the three $300 entry fees to the WFC will be paid by Perdido Key Events, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Perdido Realty.

Tickets for each night's Taste of Perdido will be $50 per person and includes a collectible wine glass. Tickets will be limited to 250 each night. We will have different restaurants and different featured musicians each night. Friday night our entertainment will be The Platinum Premiere duo; Saturday night will be Dave McCormick and Sunday will be Frankie Golden. We will have 3 featured artists each night of the Taste of Perdido. A VIP Art Viewing will begin at 6:30 pm and all guests arriving between 6:30 and 7:00 pm will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne while they shop for art. All wines being tasted both nights will be available for purchase. Art vendors will pay a minimal $50 vendor fee to participate.

A new addition to this year's festival is the Sunday Brunch Champagne Tasting. On Sunday, April 23rd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, guests will be able to purchase $25 tickets which enable them to sample three Champagnes paired with three brunch favorites. All wines from all three days will be available for purchase on Sunday.

Tickets for Taste of Perdido on Friday and Saturday are advance purchase only at the Visit Perdido website: http://business.visitperdido.com/events/details/8th-annual-perdido-key-wine-art-festival-5639.

Tickets for Sunday's Champagne tasting can be purchased in advance at the above website or at the event.