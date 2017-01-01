Safe Boating Class on April 22nd in Orange Beach

April 11, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The "About Boating Safely" Class is being presented by Flotilla 3-10 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary on Saturday, April 22nd, 2016 from 7:45 A. M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Orange Beach Community Center.

Upon completion of this 8 hour boat safety course you will receive a boating safety education certificate that satisfies the Alabama requirements for a boating license. The course provides instruction in types of boats, boating law, boat safety equipment, boat handling, and navigation.

The course is open to ages 12 and above at a cost of $35.00 per student or $50.00 for two family members sharing a book. The cost includes a textbook, instructional materials, and lunch.

Registration is required. To register for the course contact Malcom Chase via phone at 251-284-1461 or via Email at “ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”

Information is also available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site www.cgaux.org select “Take a Boating Course.”