Master Impressionist Brandon Styles Partners With TripShock.com

April 11, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Building on its regional reputation as a family-friendly activity provider, Destin-based TripShock.com announced today it has partnered with the talented impressionist and illusionist Brandon Styles. Creating a show specifically for a new venue, the 220-seat club behind Orange Beach’s Live Bait, Styles delivers a perfect mix of impressions, comedy, dance, grand illusions, ventriloquism and award winning magic. His tours have taken him all throughout the country. Whether you are 8 or 80, the Brandon Styles Illusions & Magic Show has something for everyone!

“We’re very excited to join forces with Brandon,” said TripShock CEO, Greg Fisher. “His unique blend of comedy and singing, not to mention his magic, will delight audiences from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and beyond.”

Mr. Styles stated, “We like what TripShock brings to the table. Their one-stop ticketing and reservation platform will help us concentrate on putting on a good show. Their core demographic, vacationers and families, is exactly who we’re hoping to reach.”

The 60-minute show opens April 7th, and will continue its summer run through Sept. 1st. At this time, the show begins promptly at 7pm on Thursday, Friday & Saturday each week. Check TripShock’s calendar for up to the minute scheduling.

Ticket prices are $15 for children 4-12; $20 for active military; and $25 for ages 13+. During the summer, Live Bait may provide an appetizer menu in the show venue, and their main restaurant will be available for reservations prior to show time.