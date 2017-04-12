Museum Foundation to Host Annual Naval Aviation Symposium

April 12, 2017 - Pensacola NAS (PNAS) – The National Naval Aviation Museum opens its doors for another exciting glimpse into the history and future of Naval Aviation at the Museum Foundation’s Annual Symposium, May 10-12. The three-day event will feature a golf tournament on Wed., May 10, followed by panels and special events on Thurs., May 11, and Fri., May 12.

The theme for Symposium ’17 will be “Power Projection in the 21st Century” and will consist of a number of panels and guest speakers who will provide briefings on the current and future role of Naval Aviation in modern Power Projection. The Symposium will culminate with a distinguished panel of flag and general officers who will discuss both current challenges facing Naval Aviation and future initiatives.

“This year’s symposium theme, Power Projection in the 21st Century, will give our audience a chance to see and hear about the wonderful things Naval Aviation is doing today in defense of our great nation,” said Capt. Sterling Gilliam, USN (ret), museum director. “In particular, we are honored to have the leaders of our most recent deployed aircraft carrier strike groups - USS Truman and USS Eisenhower - on hand to give us a debrief of their highly successful combat deployments.”

Begun in 1987, the Symposium series aims to preserve the rich history and proud heritage of Naval Aviation by highlighting historical events in which U.S. Naval Aviation has played a major role. Each May, the Foundation’s annual symposia attract an average of 1500-2000 attendees, among who are active and retired military, defense industry representatives, the general public and extensive coverage by the media.

For a full schedule of events, visit http://bit.ly/2oEcwJK

Previous symposia subjects have included the Battles of Midway, space missions and programs, the Black Sheep Squadron, the Vietnam Wars and Operation Iraqi Freedom with such distinguished guest speakers as former President George H.W. Bush, Governor Jeb Bush and Senator John McCain.

The Symposium sessions are FREE and open to active duty and retired military as well as the general public. Golf reservations are $50 per person, luncheon reservations are $25 per person and reception reservations are $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Foundation Office at 850-453-2389 or online at www.NavalAviationMuseum.org