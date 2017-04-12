SummerTide Brings Bluegrass to the Beach

April 12, 2017 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The University of Alabama's professional summer theatre, SummerTide, will bust out the banjos this summer during its 14th season. Returning after last year's successful trip to the past, the cast of SummerTide will present Smoke on the Mountain, a 1930's musical comedy set in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains. Join the Sanders family as they return to performing after a five year break. When Pastor Oglethorpe hires them to revive his congregation at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, the Sanders inspire everyone through song and reveal a few family imperfections along the way.



The show’s infectious combination of gospel and bluegrass music will launch the audience into a harmonious sing-along spirit. Ring of Fire and The Marvelous Wonderettes director Stacy Alley returns this summer to direct the production, which will feature students and faculty. Alley says, “We've thought about doing this show for a while now and I'm thrilled we are finally bringing it down to the beach. It provides an evening full of songs that will make you clap and sing along as well as a cast of characters that will touch your heart and lift your spirits. The show is heartwarming, family-friendly, and hilarious.”



Smoke on the Mountain will run June 2 to June 30, 2017 at the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available for purchase at SummerTide.org or by calling the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center box office after May 29 at 251.968.6721.