April 17, 2017 - Perdido Key, FL (PKF) - The 8th annual Perdido Key Wine & Art Festival will be held at Villagio Town Center (13700 Perdido Key Drive) April 21-23, 2017. The festival is being co-produced by Perdido Key Events and its' original host the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored in part by The Meridian, Vista Del Mar and ResortQuest the official accommodations sponsor. Guests will have the chance to taste a variety of wines from different regions while enjoying local cuisine, music and arts.

On both Friday and Saturday nights, April 21st and 22nd, from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, we are bringing back the ever-popular “Taste of Perdido” for those wishing to enjoy a signature dish from local restaurants paired with an ideal wine. This classic Perdido event has sold out the past few years and by popular demand, a second night has been added. On Friday night, our Taste of Perdido spans from Pensacola to Orange Beach, AL.

We welcome Fisherman's Corner, Ronin, Perdido Sports Bar, Cactus Flower, Cosmo's and Wolf Bay Lodge. Saturday night's samplings are from Flora-Bama Yacht Club, Driftwood, The Point, Pondera Plantation and Cafe Beignets. A new addition to this year's festival is the Sunday Champagne Tasting. On April 23rd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, guests will be able to sample Champagnes paired with brunch favorites. Each day of the festival, we will award a People's Choice Winner for Taste of Perdido. This year, our event is an official qualifier for the World Food Championships! The winner of each of the three People's Choice contests are automatically qualified to enter the World Food Championships in November. The entry fees to the WFC will be paid by Perdido Key Events, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Perdido Realty. Tickets for Taste of Perdido on Friday and Saturday are advance purchase only, $50 each, which includes your souvenir wine glass. Tickets for Sunday's Champagne tasting can be purchased in advance or at the event.



Get a chance to shop for amazing art with 3 different local artists featured each day. Friday will showcase Talis Jayme's Acrylic and Watercolor Paintings; Robin Tracey's Glass Mosaics and Amanda Leeser's Wire Wrapped Jewelry. Saturday will feature Dennis Boyce's Paintings, Cathryn Deal's Photography and Delia Stone's Jewelry. Sunday's display will include Lyn Gentry's Fused Glass, Noah Moseley's Acrylics on Canvas and Maureen Turner's Pottery. A VIP Art Viewing will begin at 6:30 pm and all guests who make an art purchase will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne.

Enjoy great music under the big tent while you breathe in the coastal air. Friday night our entertainment will be The Platinum Premiere duo; Saturday night will be Dave McCormick and Sunday will be Frankie Golden.