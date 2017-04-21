Gulf State Park Pier offers Fishing, Fun & Education

By DAVID RAINER - Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

April 21, 2017 - Gulf State Park (GSP) - The frenetic activity on the tip of the Gulf State Park Pier last weekend is more proof the northern Gulf of Mexico’s premium fishing and education pier is reeling with action.

Fishing on the Octagon at the end of the 1,542-foot pier that reaches into some prime Gulf fishing waters is not for the faint of heart.

Anglers are lined up against the rail. Some are rigged for free-lining cigar minnows, while others have long plugs tethered to the ends of their lines. Still others play a waiting game with a large cobia jigs ready to cast in front of the migratory fish that swim past the pier on their westward journey in the spring.

When one of the anglers hooks up, Octagon rules kick in. Those along the rail quickly make room for the engaged angler as the fish runs in one direction and then back. David Thornton, who regularly travels to Gulf Shores from his home in Mobile to feed his pier-fishing addiction, calls that dance the Gulf Shores Shuffle. Pier anglers gladly yield right-of-way to keep from tangling lines, which results only in a lost fish. “The pier has really perked up,” Thornton said. “The weather has been real conducive to the king mackerel run. Some of the regulars are talking about how an average day will yield five to 10 kings. An exceptional day will be 20-30 kings, and they’ve had a couple of days where the count has been 50-plus.” Thornton said you can probably triple those numbers to get the number of hookups on the pier, but broken or cut leaders are just part of the game as well as sharks looking for an easy hooked-fish meal. “Spanish (mackerel) are a little slow right now,” he said. “There have been a few good days, but a lot of the fish have been relatively small. The numbers are off from what we’re used to. But the Spanish fishing tends to run cyclically. There’s speculation the kings are coming in and feeding on the Spanish because there’s not a lot of baitfish around the pier right now. But the bait should be showing up soon. Things are on a very good upswing.” Pete “Tater” Ludlow, a regular who lives almost across the street from the pier, said he’s the most local of all the locals, a group called the Pier Rats, a name embraced by some and eschewed by others. “I’ve been a Pier Rat since 1974,” Ludlow said. “I fished the old pier until the late ’80s. I got out of it and started boat fishing for a while. When they rebuilt the pier (which was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan in 2004) in 2009, I was right back out here. As a kid, all we wanted was a longer pier. That’s what everybody talked about even back in the ’70s. They finally extended it. “This pier is awesome. I love everything about it.” Ludlow said the difference in weather patterns from last year to this year has been a welcome change. Water clarity is much improved after fishing last year was plagued by nasty water. “Last year we had so much rain during the spring migration season that the water was completely muddy,” he said. “The clear water allows the fish to see better so they feed more. This year has been really good because we’ve had very little rain. “We’re not doing that good on cobia, but this has been the most big kings, 30-pounders, that we’ve seen in three or four years. A king is pretty easy to catch if you let them run themselves out, but we’ve got sharks that are trying to eat them, so it makes it harder to get one on the pier.” Ludlow said pier anglers have caught just about every species that swims past the pier in the last two months except for sailfish. The anglers on the end can, at one time or another, catch king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, cobia, tarpon, bonita (little tunny), jack crevalle, bull redfish and bluefish.