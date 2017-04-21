East Gulf Place Shooting Suspect Arrested

April 21, 2017 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - GSPD Detectives are reporting the arrest of a suspect in the April 1st shots fired incident on East Gulf Place at the public beach.

On April 1, 2017, at 11:28 p.m., Gulf Shores Police patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of the board walk at the public beach and East Gulf Place. When the officers arrived, they discovered that an argument had taken place between members of a crowd gathered there. During the course of this argument several gunshots rang out. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Detectives were requested and a thorough follow up investigation began that night. During their investigation, Detectives were able to identify 19-year old Jodeci Lamarques Holley of Prichard, Alabama as the primary suspect. Warrants were obtained for Holley and he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on April 19, 2017. He was originally booked at Mobile Metro Jail before being transported to the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Holley was booked into the Gulf Shores Police Department Jail on two counts. One count of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Discharging Firearms inside the City Limits.

Although a suspect has been arrested the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Baranovics at 251-968-4285. During off-hours or on weekends, call the 24-hour GSPD Communications Center at 251-968-2431.