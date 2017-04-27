Local Leaders Work Together for Solutions to Air Show Traffic

April 27, 2017 - Pensacola NAS - On Tuesday, April 25 leaders and staff from the Escambia County Commission, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Navy met to discuss the impacts on traffic from the very popular Blue Angel practices held at the National Naval Aviation Museum located on Naval Air Station Pensacola. In an effort to help alleviate traffic conditions for both air show goers and those traveling Gulf Beach Highway, the following steps will be taken:

Starting next week during practice days, an Escambia County Sheriff's Deputy will be stationed just south of the intersection of Perdido Key Blvd/Sorrento Road and Innerarity Point/Gulf Beach Highway to help reroute Blue Angel practice-related traffic coming from the Perdido Key area to Sorrento Road and then south on Blue Angel Parkway, leaving Gulf Beach Highway open to local traffic. Air show attendees traveling from the eastern and northern parts of the county are also asked to merge on to Blue Angel Parkway at the most northern point possible. Variable message boards will also be placed in the area notifying drivers of the change.



Traffic signal timing will be adjusted during these peak periods to more effectively move traffic to the West Gate of NAS Pensacola.



Parking on the rights of way in many portions of Old Gulf Beach Highway and Blue Angel Parkway will no longer be permissible for safety and security. Signs will be installed.