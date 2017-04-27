Blue Angels Flying with the Air Force Thunderbirds over OBA

April 27, 2017 - Blues fans in Orange Beach were treated to extra sightings this week in Orange Beach. Here's a video of the Blues flying home on Sunday after thier air show in New Orleans...

Sharon Smith captured a great view of the Blues as they flew over Orange Beach...

The Blues captured a short video while flying over Orange Beach...

The Blues shared a video showing the Thunderbirds arriving at NAS Pensacola...

On Tuesday David Lindley captured a great shot of the Thunderbirds at they were practicing at NAS Pensacola...

On Wednesday folks around Perdido Pass got to see the Blues and the Thunderbirds pass over, head out over the gulf for a turn and come back over Alabama Point...

Sam Jackson captured this cool view of the Blues and the Thunderbirds smokin' Johnson Beach...

Terrell Lankford captured the Blues and Thunderbirds flying by Admirals Quarters...

Tim Darnell captured the Blues and the Thunderbirds from the beach...

Jill Miller captued them from The Palms Condos...

Once again, thank you to everyone who shrare your great pics and videos with the OBA Community!