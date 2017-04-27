City of Orange Beach - Relay for Life Team Announces 2017 Summer Full Moon Paddle Events

April 27, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The City of Orange Beach - Relay for Life Team is gearing up for another fun summer of fund raising events with their popular Full Moon Paddles. Two summers ago the team decided that hosting monthly paddles would be a fun way to raise money. That first summer proved so successful that it has now become a staple for the team.



The events are held at the Wind & Water Learning Center, located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Prior to participants leaving to experience the night time paddle, area restaurants caterer food for everyone to enjoy and area musicians donate their time to entertain. After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends everyone dons their headlights and PFD’s and take to their kayaks or canoes to paddle in the moonlight.

Dates and sponsoring restaurants for 2017:

Saturday June 10 Cosmo’s Restaurant

Sunday July 9 Southern Grind Coffee House

Sunday August 6 Cobalt Restaurant

Registration fee is $20.00 per person. Everyone must be pre-registered. Online registration will be available at www.eventbrite.com. Printed registration will be available at www.obparksandrec.com and at all recreation facilities in Orange Beach. All monies raised benefit the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life.

Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe, PFD & white light (headlamps work best).

For more information on how you can be a part contact Relay Team Captain Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-981-1524 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .