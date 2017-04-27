Big Beach Brewing Company Participates in AHA Big Brew

April 27, 2017 -Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - Big Beach Brewing Company will host Big Beach Big Brew on May 6 in honor of AHA Big Brew. The American Homebrewers Association (AHA) created AHA Big Brew as an annual, worldwide celebration of National Homebrew Day. AHA Big Brew is held each year on the first Saturday in May and unites homebrewers from around the world to gather around the brew kettle and indulge in the same beer recipes.

At noon Central time, thousands of homebrewers and beer lovers all around the world will raise their glasses for a toast to homebrewing and the homebrewers that craft outstanding homemade beer, mead and wine. This year’s official recipes—which were selected by the AHA to celebrate the upcoming release of the fourth edition of How to Brew by John Palmer—are Rushmore American IPA, Battre L’oie Saison and Klang Freudenfest Oktoberfest Lager, all of which are featured in the book.

Full recipe details and directions can be found on the AHA website

So, come out and join us for some good ole' homebrewing fun at Big Beach Brewing Company on Saturday May 6th! Our team of brewers will be brewing up individual batches of the three official Big Brew beers: Rushmore American IPA, Battre L'oie Saison, and Klan Freudenfest Oktoberfest Lager. We encourage homebrewers and non-homebrewers alike to join in on the fun whether you're a seasoned expert or looking to learn more about the hobby. Local homebrew shop, Homeboy Brewing, will be there representing as well. For those that want to take a little of Big Beach home with them, bring a vessel so you can get in on our yeast give-away! The brewing starts at 11am - we can't wait to see everyone! Cheers.