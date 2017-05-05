Big Beach Brewing Partners with The Nuisance Group for Pop-up Dinner

May 5, 2017 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - Big Beach Brewing Company has partnered up with the NUISANCE Group to bring you not only local beer, but local fare to boot! We’d like to introduce Big Beach’s first ever pop-up dinner in collaboration with local non-profit, the NUISANCE Group and local chefs. We’ll have Chef Chris Sherrill & Haikel Harris of the Flora-Bama Yacht Club, Local Chef Jon Gibson, and Chef Brody Olive of Perdido Beach Resort. The NUISANCE Group aims to raise awareness of species of flora and fauna which are considered to be a Nuisance, Underutilized, or Invasive, but Sustainable and Available, through Noble Culinary Endeavors.

The dinner will take place at Big Beach Brewing Company in the taproom on Thursday, May 11th 2017 from 5:30pm-8:30pm. We’ll have tickets available for a pre-sale price of $35.00 prior to the event, and tickets will change to $40.00 at the door. We’re going to be doing things buffet style prepared for pairing with a variety of Big Beach Beers on tap. From hickory-smoked by-catch and pecan encrusted frog legs to spent grain tortillas and braised alligator, we’ll have a little bit of everything for guests to try!

We’ll also have live music from Mason Henderson to make the night complete.