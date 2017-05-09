Orange Beach City Council Passes Red Snapper Resolution

May 9, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Today the City of Orange Beach held a special called meeting for the mayor and city council to vote on a resolution to support the extension of the Federal Red Snapper Season for recreational anglers.

With about 100 people attending the meeting, the resolution passed with a unanimous vote.

Here is the full resolution adopted by the Orange Beach City Council today...

RESOLUTION NO. 17-xxx

A RESOLUTION SUPPORTING THE EXTENSION OF THE

FEDERAL RED SNAPPER FISHING SEASON FOR RECREATIONAL ANGLERS

FINDINGS:

1. Fishing for red snapper is a major economic draw for the Alabama Gulf Coast with local

impact for the City of Orange Beach in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

2. The Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season for recreational anglers has been dramatically

shortened year after year, beginning in 2009 when the season was reduced from 122 days

to 65 days and the per-person limit dropped from four fish per day to two. The fishing

season for 2016 was a mere nine days with a two-day extension due to Tropical Storm

Colin. The fishing season just announced for 2017 is an almost nonexistent three days.

3. The shortened recreational red snapper fishing season creates three days of extremely

high traffic on the water and on the roadways and may pressure recreational fishermen to

fish in weather that is usually outside of their comfort zone.

4. The Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season is set based on data gathered by the Department

of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the

National Marine Fisheries Service, which is an office of NOAA. NOAA and Marine

Fisheries have admitted their data is inaccurate. The quota system developed by NOAA is

regulated based on weight, rather than the number of fish caught. As larger snapper are

caught due to a healthy and rapidly growing population, the estimated quota becomes

ever more exceeded, which ironically triggers NOAA to recommend a shorter season.

5. In 2014, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources began tracking

red snapper data with a mandatory reporting process, and preliminary results show that

Alabama’s harvest estimate for 2014 was 63% less than the national estimate, and the

harvest estimate for 2015 was 56% less than the national estimate.

6. The State of Alabama has worked with the Corps of Engineers since the 1950s to build

an extensive artificial reef system, which is now comprised of over 17,000 artificial

reefs. Red snapper has become so populous that they now threaten several other species

of reef fish.

7. The extension of the Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season serves a public purpose for

residents, visitors, and businesses of the City of Orange Beach, Alabama, by providing

sustenance, recreation, and economic profit.

8. The request to extend the Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season is supported by

environmental experts and State data.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS:

1. That the Orange Beach City Council strongly supports the extension of the Federal Red

Snapper Fishing Season for Recreational Anglers; and

2. That the City of Orange Beach is specifically requesting thirteen additional three-day

weekends of recreational red snapper fishing in federal waters over the current June 1-4,

2017, Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season.

ADOPTED THIS 9th DAY OF MAY, 2017.

Renee Eberly

City Clerk