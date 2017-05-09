Orange Beach City Council Passes Red Snapper Resolution

May 9, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Today the City of Orange Beach held a special called meeting for the mayor and city council to vote on a resolution to support the extension of the Federal Red Snapper Season for recreational anglers.
With about 100 people attending the meeting, the resolution passed with a unanimous vote.
Here is the full resolution adopted by the Orange Beach City Council today...
RESOLUTION NO. 17-xxx
A RESOLUTION SUPPORTING THE EXTENSION OF THE
FEDERAL RED SNAPPER FISHING SEASON FOR RECREATIONAL ANGLERS
FINDINGS:
1. Fishing for red snapper is a major economic draw for the Alabama Gulf Coast with local
impact for the City of Orange Beach in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
2. The Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season for recreational anglers has been dramatically
shortened year after year, beginning in 2009 when the season was reduced from 122 days
to 65 days and the per-person limit dropped from four fish per day to two. The fishing
season for 2016 was a mere nine days with a two-day extension due to Tropical Storm
Colin. The fishing season just announced for 2017 is an almost nonexistent three days.
3. The shortened recreational red snapper fishing season creates three days of extremely
high traffic on the water and on the roadways and may pressure recreational fishermen to
fish in weather that is usually outside of their comfort zone.
4. The Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season is set based on data gathered by the Department
of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the
National Marine Fisheries Service, which is an office of NOAA. NOAA and Marine
Fisheries have admitted their data is inaccurate. The quota system developed by NOAA is
regulated based on weight, rather than the number of fish caught. As larger snapper are
caught due to a healthy and rapidly growing population, the estimated quota becomes
ever more exceeded, which ironically triggers NOAA to recommend a shorter season.
5. In 2014, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources began tracking
red snapper data with a mandatory reporting process, and preliminary results show that
Alabama’s harvest estimate for 2014 was 63% less than the national estimate, and the
harvest estimate for 2015 was 56% less than the national estimate.
6. The State of Alabama has worked with the Corps of Engineers since the 1950s to build
an extensive artificial reef system, which is now comprised of over 17,000 artificial
reefs. Red snapper has become so populous that they now threaten several other species
of reef fish.
7. The extension of the Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season serves a public purpose for
residents, visitors, and businesses of the City of Orange Beach, Alabama, by providing
sustenance, recreation, and economic profit.
8. The request to extend the Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season is supported by
environmental experts and State data.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF
ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS:
1. That the Orange Beach City Council strongly supports the extension of the Federal Red
Snapper Fishing Season for Recreational Anglers; and
2. That the City of Orange Beach is specifically requesting thirteen additional three-day
weekends of recreational red snapper fishing in federal waters over the current June 1-4,
2017, Federal Red Snapper Fishing Season.
ADOPTED THIS 9th DAY OF MAY, 2017.
_______________________________
Renee Eberly
City Clerk
