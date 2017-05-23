Kim Asbury, BuzzCatz Global Grand Champion Biscuit-Meister

May 23, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL - (OBA) - The May 23, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL - (OBA) - The International Biscuit Festival took place last weekend in Knoxville Tennessee. Kimberly Asbury, manager of BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets here in Orange Beach, not only participated in the biscuit competition... she walked away as the International Biscuit Grand Champion.

So if you live along the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast or you're visiting our area, you can try out this world class biscuit every Saturday and Sunday at BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets, 25689 Canal Road, Orange Beach (Cosmo's Courtyard).

Kim's Scotch Egg Biscuit is getting a lot of attention by the media as well as on social media...