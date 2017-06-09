Fireworks Display Saturday Night in Orange Beach

June 9, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The 2017 Gulf Coast Dental Conference and 148th ALDA Annual Session is taking place at the Perdido Beach Resort this week.

As usual they're having their 4th-of-July quality fireworks show Saturday evening at 9pm (weather permitting, and it looks like beautiful weather this weekend).

At the Resort, it's a private show for the folks at the dental conference but, if you'd like to watch, here are some great spots: the decks of Tacky Jacks Grill & Tavern, Cobalt the Restaurant or out on Alabama Point East.

If you have pets that are spooked by fireworks, you'll want to secure them Saturday evening. We almost always get posts about lost dogs after this display.