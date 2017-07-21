OWA is officially Open for Business, and Fun Times

by R. Ken Cooper with photos by Michelle & Dylan Stancil

July 21, 2017 - Foley, AL (OBA) - The Park at OWA has officially opened this morning at 10am in Foley Alabama. The 520 acre property features a 14-acre amusement park with 21 rides, 44,000 square feet of restaurants & shops, a 14 acre lake, a 90,000-square-foot indoor events center and much more. (As a comparison, the Orange Beach Event Center is just over 18,000 square feet.)

After only nine months of hard work, the 14-acre amusement park is ready to welcome the public. Festivities for opening weekend include nightly firework shows, a multitude of entertainers and live music throughout The Park at OWA.

One of the things that impressed us during the media event was the piped in music. The sound engineers did a fantastic job evening out the sound of the music as you walk through the park. And the sound level, in our opinion, was perfect. Loud enough to hear but not so loud that you couldn't easily hold a conversation with the people around you. In areas of the park where the music wasn't being played, OWA has street musicians set up in various locations playing instruments like a sax, a trumpet and small string-bands. Again, the sound level of these performers were optimum.

Based on our preview of the park and noticing the people's' excitement level, OWA is destined for success. What the OWA team has been able to accomplish in nine short months is nothing short of amazing.

The park will be open from 10am until 12am, 7 days a week, year round, though hours are likely to be adjusted on a seasonal basis.

While the decision isn't yet final, OWA plans to build a waterpark and an RV park in their 3-5 year plan.

Michelle & Dylan Stancil captured these great images from Media Night last night at OWA...

Ticket prices are as follows...

General Admission — $34.99

Junior Admission (42” and under) — $27.99

Senior Admission (60 and older) — $27.99

Military Admission — $27.99*

Annual Pass — $89.99 (Good for 1 year from the date of purchase.)

Age 3 and under — Free

*Discount applies to active, reserve, and retired persons with a valid military ID and can be extended to include members of the guest’s party.

The day passes will allow a visitor to enter, leave and come back to the park. Also, people who purchase a day pass can upgrade to an annual pass on the same day. Annual passes are good for 1 year from the date of purchase.

OWA plans to have shuttles from various locations around our area, but they haven't yet announced a date this service will start.

The Park at OWA also offers two in-park dining locations: (note: no outside coolers or food is allowed in the park.) Veranda and Shady Arbor. Each location offers a delicious variety of quick-serve options, including pulled pork sandwiches, salads, pizza, hot wings and much more.

The 21-ride amusement park is the first in a series of exciting openings for OWA. The retail and dining tenants will begin opening in early September, including the second largest U.S. location of Wahlburgers, Sunglass World, Fairhope Soap Company, Alvin’s Island, Hershey’s Ice Cream Shop, and Utopia among others.

During the opening ceremony for the media event Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians commented, “The Tribe is excited to see the vision for OWA transform into a reality. This family destination near Alabama’s beautiful beaches is proud to offer world-class entertainment to its guests.” Ms. Bryan continued, “We are especially pleased with the job creation OWA is generating, and are proud to be partners in progress with the inspiring leaders in local and State government.”

OWA's plans for the next 5 years include 6 additional hotels and likely a water park. OWA is a family-friendly destination and will not include a casino.

The Eastern Shore Chamber folks put together this cool video showing an overview of the park, its people and the fun rides.

Map of The Park at OWA...