4th annual food & wine festival to feature more than 20 chefs and restaurants, Sept. 14-16

July 18, 2017 – Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The Wharf Uncorked Food & Wine Festival presented by Wind Creek Atmore, set for Sept. 14-16, will bring a dynamic roster of culinary talent from the Gulf Coast and beyond serving up samples of their signature dishes, demonstrating their skills and competing for the ultimate prize.

Thursday, Sept. 14 - VIP Kickoff + Chef Showdown

The three-day experience will begin at 4720 Main Street from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Reigning showdown champion, Brody Olive (Perdido Beach Resort), will be joined by two mystery chefs for this year’s competition to create the best dish with Alabama Gulf Seafood fueled with culinary challenges and roadblocks. James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, authors of The Couples Kitchen, will emcee as they race against the clock.

There will be select vendor wine and spirits tasting, an auction preview, an open bar, food samples and giveaways. Individual tickets for the kickoff event are $35. Combo tickets for the Chef Showdown and Grand Tasting are $80. Ticket prices will rise on Sept. 1 to $40/$95.

Friday, Sept. 15 - Local Wine Dinners

The Wharf is home to more than 10 unique restaurants with a robust range of fare. Participating venues along with others along the Gulf Coast will curate individual menus with specials and wine pairings. Guests can make reservations directly through the restaurant of their choice.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - The Grand Tasting

The Wharf Entertainment District will be lined with vendors serving more than 100 labels of wines, craft beer, spirits and small bites for the culinary competition from participating restaurants including:

Guests will have the opportunity to cast a vote for their favorite dish, and the night will close with a ceremony of awards. Again this year, The Wharf Uncorked champion will be an automatic Elite Qualifier for the World Food Championships in November back at The Wharf.

The Rouses Market Culinary Experience Tent will be action packed with demonstrations from talents like ‘Top Chef’ contestant, Jim Smith; Southern Living test kitchen director, Robby Melvin; and Rouses in-house chef and author, Neil “Nino” Thibodaux. There will also be designated booths for notable names like two-time ‘Chopped’ champion and cookbook author, James Briscione.

In addition, there will be a luxury yacht walk, book signings, vendor booths, both live and silent auctions benefitting Make-A-Wish® Alabama and a high-end wine sampling tent.

Tickets for the Grand Tasting are $60 – last minute pricing begins Sept. 1 at $70.