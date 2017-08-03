Big Beach Brewing Celebrates IPA Day with Three Beer Releases on Aug. 3rd

July 24, 2017 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The inaugural National IPA Day celebration will take place at Big Beach Brewing Company on August 3rd. July 24, 2017 - Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The inaugural National IPA Day celebration will take place at Big Beach Brewing Company on August 3rd.

The nine-month old independent craft brewery in Gulf Shores, Ala. plans to release three different versions of the sought-after IPA on August 3rd, 2017.

In an effort to put a humorous twist on the release, as many breweries do, Big Beach will be dedicating this release to the mullet hairstyle. Not sure what a mullet is? Just think “Party in the back and business in the front.” And that’s precisely what Big Beach plans to do with this triple threat beer release aimed at hop lovers on National IPA day.

On the first Thursday of every month, the local Gulf Shores brewery does a special firkin tapping of a small batch of beer. The idea is to get people excited about new styles while also creating demand and excitement with a limited edition brew.

On Thursday, August 3rd, the firkin tapping will be the Business in the Front Small Batch IPA. In addition to the small batch release, they’ll also be rolling out a Party in the Back Double IPA, the first of its style on the Big Beach taps, and the Mullet Over Session IPA.

All the beers will start flowing at 11am on that first Thursday, but you’ll want to get there extra early for the Business in the Front Small Batch IPA because these delicious firkins don’t last.

Mullets encouraged!