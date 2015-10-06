Whales in the Gulf of Mexico

By R. Ken Cooper - above photo is a whale shark captured by Capt. Greg with Last Cast on August 12, 2009.

July 25, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - We recently shared a video of a whale sighting in the gulf about 80 miles south of Orange Beach. The video attracted a lot of attention and comments. We were a little surprised to learn that so many folks didn't know that there were whales in the gulf. We decided to add a collection of videos showing some of the sightings of whales in the gulf.

Below is the video we shared on July 24th. It was taken by Derek Taylor from Atlanta while he and his sons were out fishing on a calm day in the gulf.

We learned this morning from Keith D. Mullin, Ph.D., the Marine Mammal Program Manager at the Southeast Fisheries Science Center with the National Marine Fisheries Service that this video actually showed 2 or 3 sperm whales breaching the water during the clip.

We published this video on July 8, 2009. It was shot by Lea Scruggs on his boat the Wahooter. The video shows a whale breaching near the bow of his boat with girls screaming.

This published this amateur video of the 200+ Killer Whales (Orcas) in the Gulf of Mexico on March 26, 2009. This video was taken by an angler on the Shady Lady Charterboat run by Capt. Eddie Hall.