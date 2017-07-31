Boating Safety Class in Orange Beach on August 5th

July 31, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - The "About Boating Safely" Class is being presented by Flotilla 3-10 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary on Saturday, August 5th, 2017 from 7:45 A. M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Orange Beach Community Center.

Upon completion of this 8 hour boat safety course you will receive a boating safety education certificate that satisfies the Alabama requirements for a boating license.

The course provides instruction in types of boats, boating law, boat safety equipment, boat handling, and navigation.

The course is open to ages 12 and above at a cost of $35.00 per student or $50.00 for two family members sharing a book. The cost includes a textbook, instructional materials, and lunch. Registration is required.

To register for the course contact Malcom Chase via phone at 251-284-1461 or via Email. Information is also available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site www.cgaux.org select "Take a Boating Course."

Photo: Wes and Mindy McKenzie locate a navigation aid during a lesson of the “About Boating Safely” course.