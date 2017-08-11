Fishing the Reefs from Orange Beach

By Michael Badonsky, Badonsky Buccaneers

August 11, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - We make a trip out during the new extended recreational federal red snapper season, and end up fishing two of the Alabama Dept of Conservation recently deployed "super pyramids". Also in this episode, we talk to David Walter of Water Marine / The ReefMakers about these artificial reefs and the Alabama Public Reef System.

Remember, we also talk about these reef systems on past episodes- if you watch for the pop-up's during this video, you can click on links to these past shows.