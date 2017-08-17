Orange Beach improving entrance, parking at arts center

By John Mullen

August 17, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) – With the sparkling new Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach a breath away from completion, the city is making some improvements to parking and entryways on the grounds.

During the regular session, the council approved work widening the main entrance, improvements on Nancy Lane, or the west border of the campus, and additional parking during the Aug. 15 council meeting.

“This does include the handicapped parking that we did away with at the north end to satisfy the building requirement,” Public Works Director Tim Tucker said. “It will be where the temporary trailer is. And there will be parking along Nancy Lane. In the future, if it becomes an issue, we’re set up to improve the grassy area.”

At the later work session, leaders heard from Stephanie Christie of the Orange Beach Animal Care and Control Program, about a plan to manage the feral cat population in the city. Councilmembers were in favor of initial funding request of $2,500 for the group to buy equipment and get the program started.

The main feature at the art center will be a two-lane entrance replacing the current single-lane gravel road. It will have angled parking along the sides as well, City Administrator Ken Grimes said.

“We’ve always needed a main drive to the arts center, especially now with the new arts center,” Tucker said.

Access to Nancy Lane will then come off of the new, wider entrance drive. The Nancy Lane access to Canal Road will be blocked off, Grimes said.

Other work includes drainage improvements as well as widening Nancy Lane to 18 feet, improved entrance to the Art Center and two tie-ins to both Nancy Lane and Waterfront Park.

McElhenney Construction was the only bidder and at first turned in a price of $644,000.

“We had one bid so we could negotiate,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “With the negotiation, we improved it a lot. It came down $200,000.”

There a little bit of change in the scope of work as well and the price approved by the council was $465,000. Originally officials hoped to widen Nancy Lane all the way around to the entrance to the Wind and Water Learning Center.

“When the survey was performed, any widening would be on private property,” Tucker said. “We’re going to improve the turn going into the gravel parking lot.”

Christie said the cat program would trap and neuter “community cats” roaming in the city. Those caught would be neutered and also have a clip on one ear and be released in the same area where they were trapped. The money the council is poised to contribute would buy the first 20 traps.

“There’s 100s of them, if not more,” Chief Joe Fierro said. “If we don’t do something it’s going to get progressively worse. Kennon asked what would happen if someone’s domesticated cat got caught in one of the group’s traps. “I’ve got a kitty named Buffy,” he said. “If you trap Buffy, and you carry Buffy off, how do I know I’m going to get Buffy back?”

Christie said any cats trapped who are already neutered and don’t have the identifying clip on their ear, will be scanned for a chip and brought back to the same area where it was originally trapped.

She said several area veterinarians signed up to help with the program and may recognize some of the domesticated cats when they are examined.

In other business during the regular session the council:

· Awarded two special events liquor licenses for Uncorked Wine and Culinary Festival at the Orange Beach Event Center. The council OK’d a license for the kickoff party on Sept. 15 and the main event on Sept. 16.

· Deferred a decision on a conditional use permit for a new Dollar General until the Sept. 5 meeting at the request of the applicant. In the past, the council expressed concerns about traffic impact at the proposed site on Alabama 161, just north of the city’s medical plaza.

· Suspended the rules to vote in a planned unit development for Phoenix Orange Beach II after just one reading of the ordinance. The new 26-story building will be placed between the Island House Hotel by Doubletree and Tidewater on beach road. It is planned for 120 units. No one spoke against the project in the planning commission or city council

· Deferred a public hearing on an ordinance to change regulations regarding use of metal siding on commercial buildings in the city.

· Agreed to a contract with Socialize Your Bizness to expand the city’s reach in social media. The city will pay a $50 startup fee and $750 a month through the end of the year for the service. It will be evaluated at the end of the year to determine if the contract will continue.

In the work session, the council also:

· Agreed to have a retention pond on Mulligan Place excavated and have sod placed around the edges. Though it is in a private neighborhood, the pond accepts water runoff from the city’s golf course and the council felt the city should help. The excavation will cost $4,500 and the sod will cost $2,500.

· Heard from attorney Greg Leatherbury about a proposed apartment complex on land outside the city behind Columbia Southern. The applicant has pulled the plans after council expressed the need for more parking for the complex.