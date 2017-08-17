City of Orange Beach Joins Effort to Help Stray Cats

August 17, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - On Tuesday, the Orange Beach City Council and Mayor Tony Kennon expressed the city’s dedication as committed partners in the Trap, Neuter and Return program.

The Orange Beach Animal Care and Control Program (OBACCP) commends Mayor Kennon and the Orange Beach City Council for supporting this proactive, progressive and humane effort. This support will make Orange Beach a better place to live for our citizens and our cats. Trap, Neuter and Return is the only proven effective method of controlling the otherwise exponential growth in stray and feral cat colonies.

“This is a monumental step forward in our efforts to effectively and humanely control our community cat population. Although some immediate results will be evident where colonies are completed, it will take this continued partnership, dedicated volunteers and our citizens’ willingness to cooperate with this new approach in order to be completely effective.”

— Thomas L. "Tom" Conerly, Animal Control Officer, Orange Beach Police Department

Currently, over 430 local governments in the US have officially embraced Trap, Neuter and Return to successfully manage their community cat populations.

When it comes to cat advocacy, OBACCP is working to champion low-cost spay and neuter policies and programs, as well as lifesaving Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Shelter-Neuter-Return (SNR) initiatives.

“These humane cat protocols are now mainstream. But we still have a lot of work to do to ensure policies and programs in Orange Beach serve the best interests of the community and our animals. Support of this important and innovative program by Mayor Kennon and members of the City Council will drive meaningful change in the Orange Beach community.”

— Stephanie Christie, Advocate, OBACCP