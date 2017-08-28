August 28, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - As we all know Hurricane Harvey is wreaking havoc on our Texas neighbors. As a gulf coast community that has expierienced hurricanes we can relate to what they're going through. As usual our communities are coming together to help where we can.
Below is a list of drop off locations for relief supplies. If you know of other locations or useful information that will help us aid in the relief efforts please let us know.
Drop off locations for relief supplies in ...
Orange Beach
Live Bait, 24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561 - (251) 974-1612
Wildflowers Boutique, 25910 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL 36561 - (251) 981-9453
Gulf Shores
Rum Sisters, 2200 E 2nd St, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 - (251) 517-0444
Foley
Chem-Dry 2835 South Pine Street, Foley, AL 36535 - (251)955-1238
Relief Effort Donations:
Salvation Army - People can also donate by texting STORM to 51555.