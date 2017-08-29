Native plants topic at Sept. 6 Gulf Shores Garden Club meeting

August 29, 2017 – Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - Daphne based master gardener Fred Nation will present a program titled “Gulf Coast Natives for World-class Landscapes” during the Gulf Shores Garden Club’s Sept. 6 meeting at the Harry Roberts Community Center located at 300 E. 16th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Refreshment/social time begins at 9:15 a.m., the program is presented at 9:45 a.m., with a business meeting following the program. Guests and new members are always welcome.



Nation (pictured), a master gardener, is a field botanist, freelance writer and photographer who lives in Daphne. He teaches environmental subjects and Plant Nomenclature for the Baldwin and Mobile County Master Gardener intern classes, and for the Adult Learning Center in Fairhope.



Fred conducts regular classes on habitats and ecosystems for Weeks Bay Reserve. He has written informational brochures and constructed interpreted nature trails for the City of Daphne, Blakeley State Park, Weeks Bay Reserve, Baldwin County Parks and Camp Beckwith.



He has made many presentations for workshops and seminars for the USDA Forest Service, The Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Weeks Bay Reserve and the Alabama Forestry Commission. He is on the Board of Directors of Blakeley State Park and The Alabama Invasive Plant Council and is a past board member of the Mobile Botanical Gardens.



Fred has nominated or co-nominated 21 Alabama State Champion Trees in Baldwin County, and he is a regular contributor of photos and forestry-related articles to the Forestry Commission’s Treasured Forest Magazine.



Fred is the author of “Where the Wild Illicium Grows,” a book on historic plants of Alabama and the Central Gulf Coast.



“Some of our native plants have gentle tales to tell, while others roar like thunder out of our historic past,” Nation wrote in his book.



The Gulf Shores Garden Club, established in 1984, meets the first Wednesday of each month at Harry Roberts Community Center from September through May.



The club provides a member with opportunities to gain new ideas in gardening, floral design and landscaping. Having fun, making new friends, and participating in local civic projects are part of what makes the Gulf Shores Garden Club a special group.



For more club information, call 251-968-5683.