August 30, 2017 – Orange Beach, AL (OBA) – Local restaurant GTs On The Bay is hosting their Inaugural End of Summer Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2-6 p.m. This is their way of commemorating the great summer that everyone here on the island had with locals and visitors alike.

In addition, there will be games and contests for adults and kids as well as paddle boarding courtesy of the Gulf Coast Paddle Board Company. Music will be provided by Broken Down Car.

“We are excited to be able to offer this unique experience in Orange Beach where everyone can come together,” owner Brian Harsany said. “We want locals and guests to gather with friends and family and enjoy a great time.”

Harsany’s other restaurants include Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Luna’s Eat & Drink and BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets located at Cosmo’s Courtyard on Canal Road and Cobalt, The Restaurant, nestled under the Perdido Pass bridge.